Small town politics take an ugly turn in Welsh

To a visitor, the town of Welsh appears to be a peaceful place. But a look inside city hall shows a place anything but tranquil.

Recently, the city clerk became upset during an open records request. A video of the encounter surfaced on YouTube which contained this exchange:

Woman: “You're a public servant."

City Clerk: “I don't care!”

And there's more. An online recall effort is underway to remove town alderman Colby Perry. Perry calls it an “intimidation tactic."

In addition to being an alderman, Perry is an active member of the United States Navy. However, that didn’t stop someone from mailing postcards to the citizens of Welsh referring to Perry as a “terrorist”. The same postcard uses a racial slur to describe another alderman.

“You know, you have to be prepared for criticism but this is not just is not just criticism. It goes on too far.”, said Perry.

The postcard, the YouTube video and the recall petition are all a spin-off of an ongoing clash between Alderman Perry and Mayor Carolyn Louviere.

The latest in their antagonistic relationship is an email sent by the alderman to the mayor. The mayor says it accuses her of being racist.



The mayor addressed the email at the latest town council meeting.

“I mean, it made it sound like I was racist, I was prejudiced, and I felt I had to come back and tell the people that i serve that's not me.”, said Louviere.



Alderman Perry says his email was taken out of context: “I never called her racist. I said we should discuss racism. In the email , I embrace discussing racism which I think is legitimate considering the flier.”

It's become so contentious in Welsh that during the last town council meeting, several speakers got up and asked their city leaders to somehow come together and stop all the fighting.



Alderman Perry: “I think we can work together, but we're going to have to meet in the middle.”



Mayor Louviere: “We have so many good people here and we love our town but what’s happening now is very sad”.