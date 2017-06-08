TRAFFIC: Stalled vehicle on I-10 eastbound at the bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Stalled vehicle on I-10 eastbound at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
I-10 eastbound at the bridge (Source: Google maps) I-10 eastbound at the bridge (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A stalled vehicle on I-10 eastbound at Calcasieu River Bridge is causing traffic to back up.

Please avoid the area for the next 30 minutes.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Monday shooting

    Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Monday shooting

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:29:09 GMT
    Octavious Dixon (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Octavious Dixon (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A shooting near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue Monday morning sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says an 18-year-old Lake Charles man is being sought in the shooting: Octavious Dixon. Myers asked anyone with information about the shooting or Dixon’s whereabouts to call Det. Casey Lafargue at (337) 491-3753 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222. Deputies were called to a local hospital at 9 a.m. Monday because a ...

    More >>

    A shooting near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue Monday morning sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says an 18-year-old Lake Charles man is being sought in the shooting: Octavious Dixon. Myers asked anyone with information about the shooting or Dixon’s whereabouts to call Det. Casey Lafargue at (337) 491-3753 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222. Deputies were called to a local hospital at 9 a.m. Monday because a ...

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Thursday, June 8 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-08 13:58:28 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Lunch Buddies help students improve their grades and outlook

    Lunch Buddies help students improve their grades and outlook

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:33 AM EDT2017-06-08 11:33:13 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

     A program pairing up adults with children to have lunch together at school is showing great results in Southwest Louisiana. 

    More >>

     A program pairing up adults with children to have lunch together at school is showing great results in Southwest Louisiana. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly