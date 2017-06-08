Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Monday shooting

A shooting near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue Monday morning sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says an 18-year-old Lake Charles man is being sought in the shooting: Octavious Dixon. Myers asked anyone with information about the shooting or Dixon’s whereabouts to call Det. Casey Lafargue at (337) 491-3753 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222. Deputies were called to a local hospital at 9 a.m. Monday because a ...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee today. President Donald Trump fired Comey in May. Comey is expected to discuss the FBI's investigation into whether Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election. Comey released a seven-page written statement on Wednesday ahead of his testimony. In the statement, Comey detailed his conversations with Trump about the investigation. The hearing begins at 9 a.m. Mobile users...More >>
A program pairing up adults with children to have lunch together at school is showing great results in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
She was an advocate, a champion, a mother, and a maybe most importantly, Ethel Precht was a friend. Precht, 79, passed away yesterday while battling pancreatic cancer. Unfortunately, cancer touched Precht's life in so many ways. Many of her family members have been diagnosed with cancer, and Ethel herself successfully fought against breast cancer decades ago. "She was super shy," said Kelly Precht describing his mother. Ethel was a shy little girl raised on a farm i...More >>
