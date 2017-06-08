Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Monday shooting

A shooting near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue Monday morning sent one person to the hospital, authorities say.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says an 18-year-old Lake Charles man is being sought in the shooting: Octavious Dixon. Myers asks anyone with information about the shooting or Dixon’s whereabouts to call Det. Casey Lafargue at (337) 491-3753 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

Deputies were called to a local hospital at 9 a.m. Monday because a gunshot victim had been brought there, Myers says.

Two witnesses told deputies the victim was shot on the railroad tracks near the intersection of 13th Street and 3rd Avenue. They said Dixon was with two others when he shot the victim. All three suspects fled the scene.

Detectives learned the victim has been involved in an ongoing dispute with a 16-year-old family member of Dixon, Myers says. The 16-year-old had pointed a gun at the victim earlier Monday before fleeing when witnesses attempted to video the incident on their cellphones. The 16-year-old, Dixon and an unknown person then returned to the tracks, at which time the victim was shot.

Judge Robert Wyatt on Monday signed a second-degree murder warrant in the amount of $150,000 for Dixon.

Myers says detectives have attempted to locate Dixon, but have been unsuccessful.

"If anyone is harboring or assisting Dixon in any way, they will be arrested and charged accordingly," she said.

The 16-year-old was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation and more arrests or charges are likely, Myers says.

