Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Monday shooting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Monday shooting

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Octavious Dixon (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Octavious Dixon (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A shooting near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue Monday morning sent one person to the hospital, authorities say.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says an 18-year-old Lake Charles man is being sought in the shooting: Octavious Dixon. Myers asks anyone with information about the shooting or Dixon’s whereabouts to call Det. Casey Lafargue at (337) 491-3753 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

Deputies were called to a local hospital at 9 a.m. Monday because a gunshot victim had been brought there, Myers says.

Two witnesses told deputies the victim was shot on the railroad tracks near the intersection of 13th Street and 3rd Avenue. They said Dixon was with two others when he shot the victim. All three suspects fled the scene.

Detectives learned the victim has been involved in an ongoing dispute with a 16-year-old family member of Dixon, Myers says. The 16-year-old had pointed a gun at the victim earlier Monday before fleeing when witnesses attempted to video the incident on their cellphones. The 16-year-old, Dixon and an unknown person then returned to the tracks, at which time the victim was shot.

Judge Robert Wyatt on Monday signed a second-degree murder warrant in the amount of $150,000 for Dixon.

Myers says detectives have attempted to locate Dixon, but have been unsuccessful. 

"If anyone is harboring or assisting Dixon in any way, they will be arrested and charged accordingly," she said.

The 16-year-old was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition. 

The shooting is still under investigation and more arrests or charges are likely, Myers says.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Monday shooting

    Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Monday shooting

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:29:09 GMT
    Octavious Dixon (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Octavious Dixon (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A shooting near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue Monday morning sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says an 18-year-old Lake Charles man is being sought in the shooting: Octavious Dixon. Myers asked anyone with information about the shooting or Dixon’s whereabouts to call Det. Casey Lafargue at (337) 491-3753 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222. Deputies were called to a local hospital at 9 a.m. Monday because a ...

    More >>

    A shooting near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue Monday morning sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says an 18-year-old Lake Charles man is being sought in the shooting: Octavious Dixon. Myers asked anyone with information about the shooting or Dixon’s whereabouts to call Det. Casey Lafargue at (337) 491-3753 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222. Deputies were called to a local hospital at 9 a.m. Monday because a ...

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Thursday, June 8 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-08 13:58:28 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee

    WATCH LIVE: Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee

    Thursday, June 8 2017 9:11 AM EDT2017-06-08 13:11:36 GMT
    Former FBI Director James Comey (Source: FBI)Former FBI Director James Comey (Source: FBI)

    Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee today. President Donald Trump fired Comey in May. Comey is expected to discuss the FBI's investigation into whether Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election.  Comey released a seven-page written statement on Wednesday ahead of his testimony. In the statement, Comey detailed his conversations with Trump about the investigation. The hearing begins at 9 a.m. Mobile users...

    More >>

    Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee today. President Donald Trump fired Comey in May. Comey is expected to discuss the FBI's investigation into whether Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election.  Comey released a seven-page written statement on Wednesday ahead of his testimony. In the statement, Comey detailed his conversations with Trump about the investigation. The hearing begins at 9 a.m. Mobile users...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly