FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm afternoon sunshine ahead today

Wednesday was our first official 90-degree day of the year in Lake Charles, but you probably didn’t notice due to the low humidity in place keeping the sweat factor low for those working outdoors.

With temperatures starting off pleasantly cool this morning, bright sunshine will quickly warm up temperatures through the 70s and into the 80s by the noon hour.

One thing very noticeable is the lack of humidity, so it will feel very pleasant with no heat index to factor in. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s with northerly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures will fall out of the 80s and into the 70s after sunset and continue to fall into the 60s after midnight with some spots falling into the upper 50s by sunrise on Friday, well below normal for this time of year.

Through the day on Friday, temperatures will again top out in the upper 80s with abundant sunshine in place to end the workweek with another pleasant night ahead as we kick off the start of the weekend with lows again in the 60s Saturday morning.

Humidity will gradually return over the weekend as a warm front lifts over the state Sunday which could spark a stray shower in the afternoon. Highs over the weekend will warm into the upper 80s with lows at night back in the 70s.

Better chances of rain return Monday with some widely scattered showers developing during the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also hold the possibility of a few scattered afternoon showers with highs in the upper 80s.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry