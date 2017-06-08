TRAFFIC: Accident on I-210 westbound at the bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Accident on I-210 westbound at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
I-210 westbound at Prien Lake Bridge. (Source: Google maps) I-210 westbound at Prien Lake Bridge. (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

There is an accident reported on I-210 westbound at Prien Lake Bridge.

Traffic is backed up to Nelson Road.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

