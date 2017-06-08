Lunch Buddies help students improve their grades and outlook

A program pairing up adults with children to have lunch together at school is showing great results in Southwest Louisiana.

"They have a great support system at home," said Mallory Miller, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lunch Buddy coordinator. "But an extra adult in their life to encourage them is never a bad thing."

The Lunch Buddy program pairs adult volunteers with children between the 1st and 4th grades. Citgo HR employee Petula Glaspie got involved after her own daughter grew up.

"Visiting her at lunch and visiting with the children was really something nice and I kind of missed it," said Glaspie."So when the invitation came to go to the school and just spend an hour or so having lunch and interacting with the children, that was very natural to me."

So Petula was paired up with Anna.

"We color and we do a lot of talking," said Glaspie. Then often, we go into a speech room and we practice classroom work as a refresher. And then sometimes we just read books."

Anna's teacher has seen great results in the past year.

"For the school year, I think I read over a hundred books," said Anna.

BBBS contends that kids who feel better about themselves, do better in school.

"Their confidence, their self worth," said Miller. "I think they start getting an idea that if I want to do something in life, I can. These volunteers tell them whatever you want to do, you can."

Big Brothers Big Sisters is currently enrolling adult Lunch Buddies for the 2017-2018 semester. For more information, call 337-478-KIDS or click here.



