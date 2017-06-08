Funeral arrangements announced for local breast cancer survivor champion Ethel Precht

Funeral arrangements have been set for local breast cancer survivor champion Ethel Precht.

Precht died Tuesday, June 6, at age 79.

Funeral arrangements for Precht are as follows:

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God located at 3400 Texas Street in Lake Charles. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at the church. Reverend Gary Evers and Patricia Perry will officiate. Interment will follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery located at 2147 Country Club Road in Lake Charles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to the Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Foundation at www.ethelbreastcancerwalk.org

Here is Ethel Precht's orbit from Johnson Funeral Home:

Ethel Mae LeBleu Precht, 79, of Bell City, LA, died at 6:40 PM on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in a local hospital. Ethel Precht was born September 25, 1937 in Big Lake, LA, raised in Sweet Lake, LA and was a lifelong resident of Cameron Parish. She was a 1955 graduate of Grand Lake High School. During her younger years, she was an avid bowler and was a member of a number of leagues throughout the years. She also enjoyed playing softball, granny basketball and more recently took up racquet ball with her husband and was also known to drive a combine for the family farm. She was a self-taught artist and had a stand-in roll in “Little Chenier”, which she was proud of. Ethel was also a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, the Order of the Eastern Star, past member of the Handel’s Messiah Choir and was active with the Council on Aging. She was a Breast Cancer survivor and began the Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Foundation, which just hosted its 12th annual Walk for Hope. She also started the HOPE (Helping Others through Personal Experiences), where she visited with and helped guide abused women. Ethel was a very respected woman in Southwest Louisiana and was awarded Citizen of the Year for Lake Charles and also received the Citizen of Year award for Louisiana. She also received the honor of carrying the Olympic Torch in 1996. Ethel enjoyed traveling and spending time on the water and had been on over forty cruises. She started life as a shy young lady, but the impact of having breast cancer and surviving, changed her life forever and the impact she has made on the community throughout the years will be felt for many years to come. She opened her heart to helping others; she will truly be missed. Mrs. Precht leaves a life legacy of her husband of sixty-one years, Charles Precht, Jr.; sons, Charles (Donna) Precht and Kelly (Corrie) Precht; eight grandchildren, Kari Precht, Kourtney (Bobby) LaFargue, Ashton Precht, David (Megan) Daigle, Brian (Tori) Daigle, Natalie (Corey) Leger, Adam (Alicia) Precht, and Molly Precht; and great-grandchildren, Keighan Precht, Brady LaFargue, Hunter Daigle, Easton Daigle, Grayson Daigle, Luke Daigle, August Leger, Maren Leger, Blakely Precht and Darby Precht. She was preceded in by her parents, Walter and Mary Granger LeBleu; and sister, Betty LeBleu LaBove. Her funeral service at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 9, 2017 at Glad Tidings Assembly of God under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Reverend Gary Evers and Patricia Perry will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a tribute service at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8:00 AM until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to the Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Foundation at www.ethelbreastcancerwalk.org

