WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Lunch Buddies

The Louisiana legislative session is scheduled to end tonight with the state budget still in question. Lawmakers could go into a special session thirty minutes after the regular session ends.

Construction is underway in Calcasieu Lake on a new artificial reef to be named "Big Jack's Reef" in honor of the late Jack Lawton Sr.

It's been a month since Mamou suffered major flooding, and the recovery effort there is still underway.

The town of Lake Arthur now has a new interim mayor following the sudden resignation of former Mayor Robert Bertrand.

Morganfield development in Lake Charles is beginning to grow with not only houses but shops and restaurants.

Nearly 400 people have been sickened in salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard chickens. The CDC is investigating eight different outbreaks in 47 states, including Louisiana.

It was a stop at a Lake Charles snow cone stand that would change both a customer's and employee's lives.

Plus, a program pairing up adults with children to have lunch together at school is showing great results in Southwest Louisiana.

And the Calcasieu Kennel Club will host its annual dog show at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

In weather, Thursday will be highs in the mid 80s and winds will still be out of the northeast keeping temperatures warm. The humidity will also be lower as well! So it will be a great day to get outside! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

