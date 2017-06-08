WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Lunch Buddies - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Lunch Buddies

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Louisiana legislative session is scheduled to end tonight with the state budget still in question. Lawmakers could go into a special session thirty minutes after the regular session ends.

Construction is underway in Calcasieu Lake on a new artificial reef to be named "Big Jack's Reef" in honor of the late Jack Lawton Sr.

It's been a month since Mamou suffered major flooding, and the recovery effort there is still underway.

The town of Lake Arthur now has a new interim mayor following the sudden resignation of former Mayor Robert Bertrand.

Morganfield development in Lake Charles is beginning to grow with not only houses but shops and restaurants.

Nearly 400 people have been sickened in salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard chickens. The CDC is investigating eight different outbreaks in 47 states, including Louisiana.

It was a stop at a Lake Charles snow cone stand that would change both a customer's and employee's lives.

Plus, a program pairing up adults with children to have lunch together at school is showing great results in Southwest Louisiana.

And the Calcasieu Kennel Club will host its annual dog show at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

In weather, Thursday will be highs in the mid 80s and winds will still be out of the northeast keeping temperatures warm. The humidity will also be lower as well! So it will be a great day to get outside! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lunch Buddies help students improve their grades and outlook

    Lunch Buddies help students improve their grades and outlook

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:33 AM EDT2017-06-08 11:33:13 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

     A program pairing up adults with children to have lunch together at school is showing great results in Southwest Louisiana. 

    More >>

     A program pairing up adults with children to have lunch together at school is showing great results in Southwest Louisiana. 

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Lunch Buddies

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Lunch Buddies

    Thursday, June 8 2017 5:36 AM EDT2017-06-08 09:36:31 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

  • Family, friends remember the life of Ethel Precht

    Family, friends remember the life of Ethel Precht

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:13:15 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    She was an advocate, a champion, a mother, and a maybe most importantly, Ethel Precht was a friend.  Precht, 79, passed away yesterday while battling pancreatic cancer. Unfortunately, cancer touched Precht's life in so many ways. Many of her family members have been diagnosed with cancer, and Ethel herself successfully fought against breast cancer decades ago. "She was super shy," said Kelly Precht describing his mother. Ethel was a shy little girl raised on a farm i...

    More >>

    She was an advocate, a champion, a mother, and a maybe most importantly, Ethel Precht was a friend.  Precht, 79, passed away yesterday while battling pancreatic cancer. Unfortunately, cancer touched Precht's life in so many ways. Many of her family members have been diagnosed with cancer, and Ethel herself successfully fought against breast cancer decades ago. "She was super shy," said Kelly Precht describing his mother. Ethel was a shy little girl raised on a farm i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly