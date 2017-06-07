Family, friends remember the life of Ethel Precht

She was an advocate, a champion, a mother, and a maybe most importantly, Ethel Precht was a friend.

Precht, 79, passed away Tuesday while battling pancreatic cancer. Unfortunately, cancer touched Precht's life in so many ways. Many of her family members have been diagnosed with cancer, and Ethel herself successfully fought against breast cancer decades ago.

"She was super shy," said Kelly Precht, describing his mother.

Ethel was a shy little girl raised on a farm in Cameron Parish. Her quiet beginnings make it hard to imagine how she became the voice, face, and name of a movement.

"Though it's after she had breast cancer, mama just completely changed," Kelly said.

Precht was always impressive - from her time as a kid in a bowling league to filling her home with her own beautiful art - but to the world her masterpiece was serving so many touched by breast cancer.

One of the thousands of people she helped was Kerry Anderson, now cancer-free for five years.

"Truth be told, I probably called her before my parents because she's somebody you know you could reach out to to lean on," said Anderson.

Precht's strength provided the support so many needed on their journeys to become survivors.

"She was just going to take care of all of us," said Anderson. "And I think that's the important thing, that the funds raised at that walk stay here locally."

While Precht may have preferred to remain in the background, the movement she started has not gone unnoticed as thousands each year walk with a shared goal.

"I walked up there on the stairs, and you can't see any grass because of all the people," Precht said in a 2014 interview. "And that's just the most awesome feeling, unbelievable feeling in the world."

"When mama came in last year for the walk, running in, I hugged her and told her how proud I was of her," Precht's son said.

Visitation for Ethel Precht will be held at Glad Tidings Assembly of God on Thursday, June 8, from 3 to 8 p.m. and again Friday, June 9, from 8 a.m. until her funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery.

Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, those wanting to honor Precht consider making a donation to her foundation.

Anderson also wants to remind everyone to take the words of Ethel to heart and remember to have regular mammograms.

