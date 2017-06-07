New sales tax coming to MorganField development

It's something that's been in the works for years, but MorganField is slowly developing.

"MorganField lies in an area of the city that historically has been undeveloped, but yet is probably the area more prone for active development," said the developer, Robert Daigle.

And to help develop the MorganField community developers like Daigle have proposed the MorganField economic development district.

When the restaurants and shopping areas in MorganField have been created anyone who chooses to shop or dine there will pay an additional 1 percent sales tax, but there's a catch.

"The sales tax by law can only be used to construct public improvements," said Daigle.

So anything that the public can access like trails, parks, or sidewalks can be built with this money.

"One of the first things that that tax revenue could be used for would be to extend sewer and waste water along that roadway to open up development along the east McNeese corridor," said Daigle.

Wednesday night, the city council approved the economic development district, and also approved to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with MorganField Development.

"The primary purpose of the cooperative endeavor agreement was to come to some understanding that the post annexation, the economic development district would actually be established," said Daigle.

But Daigle says with something like this, the city is ultimately giving nothing to MorganField.

"Once this property is developed the city, although it gives up none of its existing sales tax and none of its existing ad valorem tax, nonetheless it's going to get the benefit of that existing tax base on the things that we build within the community that wouldn't be built but for the economic development district."

Daigle says they put in their contract for the sales tax to continue on for 20 years.

