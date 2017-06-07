Lake Arthur selects interim mayor

The town of Lake Arthur now has a new interim mayor following the sudden resignation of former Mayor Robert Bertrand.

Councilwoman Sherry Crochet was named acting interim mayor during a Lake Arthur City Council meeting Wednesday evening.

Bertrand resigned on May 31, a day before a recall petition was submitted by some community members of Lake Arthur. Crochet said Bertrand resigned because his full-time job at Citgo had become too much to jumble.

"He's moved up at Citgo," Crochet said. "He had a lot more traveling to do and his boss said he would be taking his place."

Before his resignation, Bertrand had been in the middle of his second term as mayor of Lake Arthur.

A special election is being held on October 14 to elect a new mayor.

When asked if she would be running, Crochet said she had not yet made up her mind.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.