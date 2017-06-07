'Big Jack's Reef' under construction in Calcasieu Lake

He was known to his family and friends as "Big Jack." And the late Jack Lawton Sr. was not only an esteemed businessman and philanthropist from the Lake area - he was also a founding member of the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana.

So, what better way to honor his memory than building "Big Jack's Reef" in Calcasieu Lake? It's part of a program aimed at creating exceptional fish habitats.

John Walther with the CCA says such projects have been quite successful.

"This is the 20th reef we've constructed across the coast of Louisiana from Slidell to here, Lake Calcasieu. We've spent more than $7.4 million creating these reefs to replace this habitat. As we're losing our coastline we're also losing our hard bottom habitat, and replacing these with these durable materials is a proven method to create fisheries, habitat to combat some of the loss," said Walther.

The $350,000 project involves large concrete pilings being dropped in the water to serve as a bed, and then crushed material will be added.

Craig Gothreaux with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries is program manager of the Artificial Reef Program manager

"The pilings are a perfect material for Calcasieu Lake because we have a lot of soft bottom, and so we want to add some crushed material to it. but essentially we're using these as a base layer. We expect there will be a lot of settling species like oysters and barnacles and clams, but then also a lot of juvenile fish that are seeking it as refuge, as well as juvenile crustaceans such as shrimp and crabs. But then that will sort of attract your larger predator fish that a lot of the anglers would really like to target," he said.

Construction is expected to take a couple of weeks. The CCA hopes to attract others to participate in their ongoing reef creation projects.

Partners in the project include the CCA of Louisiana, Shell Oil, Building Conservation Trust (CCA's National Habitat Program), Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Lotte Corporation, Road Rock Recycling and DLS Energy.

