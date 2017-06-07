WATCH LIVE: Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee today.

President Donald Trump fired Comey in May.

Comey is expected to discuss the FBI's investigation into whether Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election. 

Comey released a seven-page written statement on Wednesday ahead of his testimony. In the statement, Comey detailed his conversations with Trump about the investigation.

The hearing begins at 9 a.m. Mobile users, click HERE to watch the livestream.

