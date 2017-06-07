Lake Charles church, business donate furniture to Mamou flood victims

It's been a month since Mamou suffered major flooding and the recovery effort there is still under way. Thirteen inches of rain fell on the town, pushing water into homes and businesses. Now residents in the town are getting some much needed assistance from a Lake Charles church. The Churches of Christ Disaster Relief crew and Bolton Ford were in Mamou Thursday, giving furniture to those affected . "I lost everything in the flood," said resident Willie Shillow....More >>
It's been a month since Mamou suffered major flooding and the recovery effort there is still under way. Thirteen inches of rain fell on the town, pushing water into homes and businesses. Now residents in the town are getting some much needed assistance from a Lake Charles church. The Churches of Christ Disaster Relief crew and Bolton Ford were in Mamou Thursday, giving furniture to those affected . "I lost everything in the flood," said resident Willie Shillow....More >>
What do you do if you come upon another person in distress?More >>
What do you do if you come upon another person in distress?More >>
Two people from Lafayette are dead following a two-vehicle crash this morning near Elton, authorities said.More >>
Two people from Lafayette are dead following a two-vehicle crash this morning near Elton, authorities said.More >>
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited three Jennings men for alleged alligator and frog violations on June 3 in Jeff Davis Parish, according to LDWF.
Agents cited Rhett Guidry, 24, Dodie Bouley, 19, and Kyle Thibodaux, 23, for taking alligators during a closed season, hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting from a public road and taking frogs using illegal methods.More >>
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited three Jennings men for alleged alligator and frog violations on June 3 in Jeff Davis Parish, according to LDWF.
Agents cited Rhett Guidry, 24, Dodie Bouley, 19, and Kyle Thibodaux, 23, for taking alligators during a closed season, hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting from a public road and taking frogs using illegal methods.More >>
Through the next few days, we will have lots of sunny skies! We will have just a few clouds linger, but will not produce any rain. With the sunshine, we will have warm temperatures for the high. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling to the mid 60s. Winds will be blowing out of the northeast bringing the cooler weather overnight. For Thursday, we will have highs in the mid 80s. The winds will still be out of the northeast keeping temperatures warm.More >>
Through the next few days, we will have lots of sunny skies! We will have just a few clouds linger, but will not produce any rain. With the sunshine, we will have warm temperatures for the high. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling to the mid 60s. Winds will be blowing out of the northeast bringing the cooler weather overnight. For Thursday, we will have highs in the mid 80s. The winds will still be out of the northeast keeping temperatures warm.More >>