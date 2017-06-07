Lake Charles church, business donate furniture to Mamou flood victims

It's been a month since Mamou suffered major flooding and the recovery effort there is still under way.

Thirteen inches of rain fell on the town, pushing water into homes and businesses.

Now residents in the town are getting some much needed assistance from a Lake Charles church.

The Churches of Christ Disaster Relief crew and Bolton Ford were in Mamou Thursday, giving furniture to those affected .

"I lost everything in the flood," said resident Willie Shillow. :All my house is a disaster. Lost all the furniture and everything."

Shillow and dozens of others lined up with their trucks and trailers to stock up on furniture.

"It's remarkable," said Mayor Ricky Fontenot "It feels so great when someone reaches out to a small town and says what y'all need over there."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.