Snow cone employee credits customer with saving his life

"Mama Shine's Shaved Ice and More" in Lake Charles off of Smith Road is not your typical snow cone stand. It's open year-round and it seems to be a popular destination for those looking to cool down.

And the drive-thru is in constant use - a good thing for former employee Michael Yates.

Back in January, Yates suffered a heart attack. Dana Bodin, "Mama Shine's" business owner and Yates' girlfriend, quickly got to work trying to perform CPR on Yates.

"I started working on him and I immediately knew I didn't know what I was doing, because I do not know CPR," Bodin said.

Luckily for Yates, nurse Monika Glapion had just pulled up.

"He was laid out cold on the porch and his wife was trying to do CPR on him and the nurse in me just jumped out of the car and initially started CPR myself," Glapion said.

Fast forward six months. Yates said he didn't and wouldn't feel complete until he met the woman he credits with saving his life.

"I got on Facebook because I had to find her," said Yates. "I had to thank her for what she had done for me."

In a matter of hours, the first post received hundreds of likes and it quickly made its way back to Glapion, but the young nurse said it was something she wasn't expecting.

"I feel like at that time I was doing God's work," said Glapion. "I didn't expect that this would come out. It was just something that I feel like I was supposed to do that day."

And for Glapion's efforts, Yates had a sweet surprise.

"She gets free snow cones for life," he said, laughing.

The family plans to take CPR lessons.

