Three Jennings men cited for illegally killing two alligators

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited three Jennings men for alleged alligator and frog violations on June 3 in Jeff Davis Parish, according to LDWF.

Agents cited Rhett Guidry, 24, Dodie Bouley, 19, and Kyle Thibodaux, 23, for taking alligators during a closed season, hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting from a public road and taking frogs using illegal methods.

Guidry and Thibodaux were also cited for collecting frogs without a basic fishing license, said LDWF.

Agents were notified about an incriminating video of the three men on Guidry’s Facebook page. The video showed the three men shoot and kill two alligators and some frogs from a truck and road with a .17 caliber rifle on the night of June 2, off of Cherokee Road in the Welsh Drainage Canal near Jennings, said LDWF.

Agents were able to make contact with all three men and they all confessed to their crimes when confronted with the video, said LDWF.

Alligator season in Jefferson Davis doesn’t open until the first Wednesday in September for those with alligator tags.

Taking alligators during a closed season brings a $400 to $900 fine and 120 days in jail. Hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting from a public road, and taking frogs using illegal methods each bring a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Collecting frogs without a basic fishing license carries up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.

The men could also face civil restitution totaling $751 for the replacement value of the alligators, said LDWF.

