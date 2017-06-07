Three Jennings men cited for illegally killing two alligators

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited three Jennings men for alleged alligator and frog violations on June 3 in Jeff Davis Parish, according to LDWF.
Agents cited Rhett Guidry, 24, Dodie Bouley, 19, and Kyle Thibodaux, 23, for taking alligators during a closed season, hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting from a public road and taking frogs using illegal methods.
Through the next few days, we will have lots of sunny skies! We will have just a few clouds linger, but will not produce any rain. With the sunshine, we will have warm temperatures for the high. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling to the mid 60s. Winds will be blowing out of the northeast bringing the cooler weather overnight. For Thursday, we will have highs in the mid 80s. The winds will still be out of the northeast keeping temperatures warm.
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.
Louisiana State Police is working on a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of U.S. 190 and La. 26 in Allen Parish.
In an effort to get people outside, the country declared Saturday, National Get Outdoors Day.
