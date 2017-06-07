FIRST ALERT FORECAST: With all the sunny skies, it’s great weather to get outside!

Through the next few days, we will have lots of sunny skies! We will have just a few clouds linger, but will not produce any rain. With the sunshine, we will have warm temperatures for the high.

Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling to the mid 60s. Winds will be blowing out of the northeast bringing the cooler weather overnight.

For Thursday, we will have highs in the mid 80s. The winds will still be out of the northeast keeping temperatures warm. The humidity will also be lower as well! So it will be a great day to get outside!

Friday will be the same story. Temperatures will, however, start to warm back up and will be in the upper 80s. We will still have mostly sunny skies. The humidity will still be considered low for this time of year, but will soon start to rise back up.

This weekend, we will have mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. No rain is expected Saturday, but Sunday has a 20% chance of rain in the evening. Along with the rain chances going up, the humidity will also be returning. So, we will still be able to enjoy at least half of the weekend, if not both days outside!

By next Monday, we will have rain chances increase back up to 40%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms. Highs will still be in the upper 80s. Tuesday will have more isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day, so rain chances will be 30%.

For Wednesday, there is a slight chance for more showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are at 20% and we will have partly cloudy skies for most of the day. This trend will continue for the rest of the week.