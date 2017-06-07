State police working fatal accident at intersection of U.S. 190 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State police working fatal accident at intersection of U.S. 190 and La. 26

ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of U.S. 190 and La. 26, said Sgt. James Anderson, state police Troop D spokesman.

La. 26 intersects with U.S. 190, just east of Elton.

