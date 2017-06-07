Veterans Job Fair set for June 15 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Veterans Job Fair set for June 15

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A Veterans Job Fair, hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 15, at the Elcie Guillory Room, 2424 3rd Street in Lake Charles.

Veteran job seekers should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.

The event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Investment Board, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

For more information, call the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center at 337-721-4010.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point hosts National Get Outdoors Day

    Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point hosts National Get Outdoors Day

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 12:17 PM EDT2017-06-07 16:17:14 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    In an effort to get people outside, the country declared Saturday, National Get Outdoors Day. 

    More >>

    In an effort to get people outside, the country declared Saturday, National Get Outdoors Day. 

    More >>

  • Veterans Job Fair set for June 15

    Veterans Job Fair set for June 15

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-06-07 15:44:25 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    Veteran job seekers should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.

    More >>

    Veteran job seekers should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.

    More >>

  • Camp Smiling F.A.C.E.S. helps kids with disabilities go to camp

    Camp Smiling F.A.C.E.S. helps kids with disabilities go to camp

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:56 AM EDT2017-06-07 14:56:03 GMT

    Children with cerebral palsy, autism, down syndrome and speech and hearing issues can't adjust to summer camp the way a child without those disorders could which is where Camp Smiling Faces comes in.

    More >>

    Children with cerebral palsy, autism, down syndrome and speech and hearing issues, can't adjust to summer camp the way a child without those disorders could which is where Camp Smiling Faces comes in.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly