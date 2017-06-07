Veterans Job Fair set for June 15

A Veterans Job Fair, hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 15, at the Elcie Guillory Room, 2424 3rd Street in Lake Charles.

Veteran job seekers should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.

The event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Investment Board, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

For more information, call the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center at 337-721-4010.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.