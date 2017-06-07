Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point hosts National Get Outdoors Day

In an effort to get people outside, the nation has declared Saturday, June 10, National Get Outdoors Day.

Creole Nature Trail at Adventure Point is jumping on board by hosting a day encouraging everyone to put down the electronics, get out and get active.

The free event will include baby alligators, displays from Friends of the Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges & Wetlands, photos with Gumbeaux Gator, coloring books and more.

"National get outdoors day is a way for people to learn about all the wonderful things they can do in Southwest Louisiana," said Angie Manning, Communications Directors at the Convention and Visitors Bureau. "It promotes a healthy lifestyle and we thought it was important with summer in full swing for people to bring their kids here to learn what they can do outdoors at the Creole Nature Trail."

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Creole Nature Trail at Adventure Point located at 2740 Ruth Street in Sulphur.

For more information, visit www.adventurepoint.info.

