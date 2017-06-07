Quarterly Job Fair Wednesday July 12 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Quarterly Job Fair Wednesday July 12

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Quarterly Job Fair, hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 12, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall. 

Attendees should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.

Veterans will get priority services.

The event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Investment Board, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

For more information, call the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center at 337-721-4010.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Westlake's new sign goes up early next week

    Westlake's new sign goes up early next week

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:24:58 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    The city of Westlake is getting a new billboard. On Tuesday, city, parish and industry officials and community members gathered at Westlake City Hall for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the new billboard. The project is estimated to cost $52,000 with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury contributing $27,000 from district disbursement from the riverboat gaming funds from District 14 and Ward 4 and Phillips 66 contributing $25,000. Billboard chairperson Mimi Hayes said this...

    More >>

    The city of Westlake is getting a new billboard. On Tuesday, city, parish and industry officials and community members gathered at Westlake City Hall for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the new billboard. The project is estimated to cost $52,000 with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury contributing $27,000 from district disbursement from the riverboat gaming funds from District 14 and Ward 4 and Phillips 66 contributing $25,000. Billboard chairperson Mimi Hayes said this...

    More >>

  • Quarterly Job Fair Wednesday July 12

    Quarterly Job Fair Wednesday July 12

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:02:20 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Quarterly Job Fair, hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 12, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall.  Attendees should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume. Veterans will get priority services. The event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Investment Board, the Louisiana Workforce Co...

    More >>

    The Quarterly Job Fair, hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 12, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall.  Attendees should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume. Veterans will get priority services. The event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Investment Board, the Louisiana Workforce Co...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Man, woman face charges after puppies found dead, other dogs found living in feces, urine

    Man, woman face charges after puppies found dead, other dogs found living in feces, urine

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:55:57 GMT
    Kody Yellott (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Kody Yellott (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A Sulphur man has been arrested after two puppies were found dead and 14 other dogs were found living in squalor in a home Kathy Drive, authorities said. The homeowner, who does not live at the home, said she found the two small puppies dead on a pile of clothes in the kitchen, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Deputies found that the remains of the puppies had been partially eaten by other dogs in the residence. Deputies were called by the homeown...

    More >>

    A Sulphur man has been arrested after two puppies were found dead and 14 other dogs were found living in squalor in a home Kathy Drive, authorities said. The homeowner, who does not live at the home, said she found the two small puppies dead on a pile of clothes in the kitchen, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Deputies found that the remains of the puppies had been partially eaten by other dogs in the residence. Deputies were called by the homeown...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly