FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and less humidity ahead

A welcomed stretch of dry weather returns to Southwest Louisiana starting today with bright sunshine ahead which means warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs today will reach the upper 80s with winds out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.

Skies will remain clear tonight and with lower humidity values, temperatures will fall into the 70s after sunset and continue dropping into the 60s overnight, falling about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

The lower humidity will make for a more pleasant feel over the next few days and with plenty of sunshine temperatures will warm up into 80s by afternoon.

The next couple of nights will bring a return of pleasantly cool temperatures with lows falling into the lower 60s.

Warmer weather returns by the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and the return of higher humidity, but rain won’t be in the forecast until at least Sunday.

A few stray afternoon showers will be possible Sunday with better rain chances returning by early next week.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry