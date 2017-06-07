TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 westbound near U.S. 165

If you've had to go to court you know just how stressful that process can be, but imagine going through that and only being a child. One Beauregard Parish judge met a local therapy dog's handler one day and saw this as an opportunity to create a special program for his courthouse. Blue is a one-year-old Catahoula, Australian shepherd mix, and is a registered therapy dog. “A lot of places we go I can see a lot of really good benefits from people,” sa...

More >>