TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 westbound near U.S. 165

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.
Champion for a cure and breast cancer survivor Ethel Precht has passed away at 79 years old, according to her family. Precht lent her name, time, and dedication to the Ethel Precht Breast Cancer Walk, which grew from just a few hundred people in its infancy to nearly 5,000 participants in October when it celebrated it's twelfth year. "I understand she was an inspiration to the community but honestly, the most important was she was a loving and caring grandmother," sa...
A special sleep-away camp for children in foster care is happening in Beauregard Parish this summer. In this month's The New Family Tree, KPLC's Britney Glaser explains there are still several spots open for female campers between the ages of 6-12.
Both subjects of a manhunt near U.S. 90 and Prater Road have been apprehended, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D Spokesman, Sgt. James Anderson.
