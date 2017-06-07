WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: New artificial reef in Calcasieu Lake is underway

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Two men are in custody this morning after leading police on a chase in Sulphur and prompting an hours-long search.

The Lake Charles Police Department wants your help identifying a man who performed a lewd act in front of a child at a shopping center.

Councilwoman Sherry Crochet will serve as the interim Mayor of Lake Arthur until a special election in October.

State lawmakers still haven’t managed to send Governor Edwards a workable budget. That means it’s crunch time in Baton Rouge as leaders look for common ground on spending and cuts before the session ends tomorrow.

Construction of a new artificial reef in southern Calcasieu Lake is underway. Today, a site visit to the reef will be hosted by the CCA Louisiana. It's named "Big Jack's Reef," in memory of Sulphur businessman Jack Lawton, Sr.

Plus, Saturday is National Get Outdoors Day, a day created to encourage kids to be active. This morning we’re taking a live look at what Creole Nature Trail’s Adventure Point has in store for the day.

And champion for a cure and breast cancer survivor Ethel Precht has died.

In weather, Wednesday morning lows will reach the 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

