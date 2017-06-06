Beauregard Parish juvenile court introduces therapy dog program

If you've had to go to court you know just how stressful that process can be, but imagine going through that and only being a child. One Beauregard Parish judge met a local therapy dog's handler one day and saw this as an opportunity to create a special program for his courthouse.

Blue is a one-year-old Catahoula, Australian shepherd mix, and is a registered therapy dog.

“A lot of places we go I can see a lot of really good benefits from people,” said handler, Judy Bailey.

And while Judy and Blue were out giving a presentation one day they ran into Judge Kerry Anderson who had an idea.

“The brainstorm just hit me that hey this would be a great use of a therapy dog (and) to have the dog come to juvenile court,” said Anderson.

And just like that Beauregard Parish juvenile court introduced a new therapy dog program.

Children waiting in the lobby can pass their time and ease their stress by playing with Blue.

“He comes in and as soon as he sees kids he just lights up himself, tail goes 90 miles an hour, and he wants to see everybody in the room and so we usually greet everybody and say hello,” said Bailey.

Anderson has seen Blue’s impact on the children since the program began a month ago.

“Several of the children said they didn’t want to leave the court house because they didn’t want to leave Blue, and so that just told me that it really was making a difference for them and reducing their anxiety levels with having to be here at the court house,” said Anderson.

The goal of this program is to make each child’s experience with court as less stressful as possible.

“It’s all to help them and to better their situation,” said Bailey.

And thanks to Blue he’s helping Anderson accomplish that goal one child at a time.

Judy and Blue are registered through Alliance of Therapy Dogs and are hoping to get more dogs registered in their area to help people.

If you are interested in registering your dog with Alliance of Therapy Dogs, click HERE, or you can send an email to Judy Bailey at judal@suddenlink.net

