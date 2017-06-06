Champion for a cure, Ethel Precht, passes at 79

Champion for a cure and breast cancer survivor Ethel Precht has passed away at 79 years old, according to her family.

Precht lent her name, time, and dedication to the Ethel Precht HOPE Breast Cancer Walk, which grew from just a few hundred people in its infancy to nearly 5,000 participants in October when it celebrated it's twelfth year.

"I understand she was an inspiration to the community but honestly, the most important was she was a loving and caring grandmother," said her granddaughter Molly Precht.

She says Precht's impact on the community and her family will never fade.

"Her heart was the last to go because she had such a strong one and a big one," said Molly.

Precht passed away on Tuesday, June 6, from complications due to diabetes, according to a news release from the Board of Directors of the Ethel Precht HOPE Breast Cancer Foundation.

In 2004, after attending a national walk, Ethel Precht thought it would be a good idea to host a walk event in Southwest Louisiana to benefit local residents who were under-going treatment for breast cancer. To date, the Ethel Precht HOPE Breast Cancer Walk has grown to one of the largest attended walks in the area, captivating the hearts of thousands of community residents. From day one, Ms. Ethel was committed to donating 100% of the walk proceeds directly to individuals in the Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes who are going through breast cancer treatment. Because of Ethel Precht’s vision 13 years ago, close to 700 survivors have had their quality of life enriched through the charity efforts of a true champion and humble servant.

The 13th Annual HOPE Breast Cancer Walk/Fun Run will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at the Lake Charles Civic Center in fond memory of Ethel Precht.

Arrangements are pending.

