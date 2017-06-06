Second victim dies from May 21 house fire on Gen. Wainwright St.

Both subjects of a manhunt near U.S. 90 and Prater Road have been apprehended, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D Spokesman, Sgt. James Anderson.More >>
Both subjects of a manhunt near U.S. 90 and Prater Road have been apprehended, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D Spokesman, Sgt. James Anderson.More >>
A house fire in Lake Charles that already claimed one life has now taken another. The woman who helped get others to safety has now succumbed to her injuries from the May 21 fire at 2721 East General Wainwright in Lake Charles.More >>
A house fire in Lake Charles that already claimed one life has now taken another. The woman who helped get others to safety has now succumbed to her injuries from the May 21 fire at 2721 East General Wainwright in Lake Charles.More >>
Showers and thunderstorms were widespread once again across Southwest Louisiana Tuesday, but this is the final day with rain in the forecast! The bulk of the rain will begin to come to an end around sunset, although many may linger until midnight before finally ending. A cold front will move through overnight but there may not be a noticeable change in the weather until during the day Wednesday.More >>
Showers and thunderstorms were widespread once again across Southwest Louisiana Tuesday, but this is the final day with rain in the forecast! The bulk of the rain will begin to come to an end around sunset, although many may linger until midnight before finally ending. A cold front will move through overnight but there may not be a noticeable change in the weather until during the day Wednesday.More >>
A DeRidder man was arrested following a stabbing on West Port Street late Monday evening. Donovan Jarmal Jackson, 25, went to a residence on West Port Street where a fight ensued, said Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy, DeRidder Police Department spokesman. Jackson stabbed the victim in the chest area. The victim was transported to an Alexandria hospital for treatment. DeRidder police responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. Jackson, who was arrested without incident, was booked int...More >>
A DeRidder man was arrested following a stabbing on West Port Street late Monday evening. Donovan Jarmal Jackson, 25, went to a residence on West Port Street where a fight ensued, said Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy, DeRidder Police Department spokesman. Jackson stabbed the victim in the chest area. The victim was transported to an Alexandria hospital for treatment. DeRidder police responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. Jackson, who was arrested without incident, was booked int...More >>