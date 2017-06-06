Second victim dies from May 21 house fire on Gen. Wainwright St.

A house fire in Lake Charles that already claimed one life has now taken another. The woman who helped get others to safety has now succumbed to her injuries from the May 21 fire at 2721 East General Wainwright in Lake Charles.

Nita Duplantis is being remembered as a hero

She's warmly remembered as a wife, a mom, a grandmother - one who did for other people - a person who would dress up to play Easter bunny for the grandchildren, a person with a great sense of humor.

Dustin Bonnette was her grandson, but says she was a mother to him.

"She put her life on the line to get the babies out, to get her husband out," he said. "And she was out and then she went in after my sister to try to save her life."

Family members say the police gave them a medal to honor her heroic efforts in the fire that claimed the life of Dustin's sister, Kelli Bonnette. Yet Nita still helped to get her disabled husband and four small children to safety.

"She got my grandfather up and gave him the two babies, and followed both eight-year-olds, Easton and Azura, out the back door and then turned around to go back in for Kelli and I don't think she made it that far with the house engulfed," said Bonnette.

She was hospitalized for two weeks and died Sunday. Meanwhile, the five who lived with her in the home destroyed have moved in with another family of four.

John Manning says it's crowded but they're trying to manage.

"There's nine people, three kids and the rest adults," he said. "It's kinda hard. We just go day by day trying to feed them and stuff like that and cook."

There are mattresses around the house and the children, one of whom lost his mother Kelli in the fire, are living out of storage bins. But Manning believes the Lord will provide.

"Faith in God is all we're relying on," Manning said. "My mother-in-law would put everything in God's hands - it's not really in yours - and just love one another as best you can."

Besides, family members figure they now have one more angel watching over them.

"She is an angel that walked this earth," said Bonnette.

The service for Nita Duplantis is Friday at Johnson Funeral Home.

Accounts on 'GoFundMe' and at MidSouth Bank are set up to help the family raise money to rebuild, since they had no homeowners insurance. Both accounts are under the name “Duplantis Bonnette Family.”

Items that might help the nine family members staying together include toilet paper, laundry soap, a couple of dressers or chests of drawers and frames for a double bed and a twin bed.

To reach the family call Dustin Bonnette at 337-309-4672.

