Taylor Verrico

Showers and thunderstorms were widespread once again across Southwest Louisiana Tuesday, but this is the final day with rain in the forecast! The bulk of the rain will begin to come to an end around sunset, although many may linger until midnight before finally ending. A cold front will move through overnight but there may not be a noticeable change in the weather until during the day Wednesday.
A DeRidder man was arrested following a stabbing on West Port Street late Monday evening. Donovan Jarmal Jackson, 25, went to a residence on West Port Street where a fight ensued, said Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy, DeRidder Police Department spokesman. Jackson stabbed the victim in the chest area. The victim was transported to an Alexandria hospital for treatment. DeRidder police responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. Jackson, who was arrested without incident, was booked int...
The mayor of Lake Arthur, Robert Bertrand, has resigned just days before a recall petition was launched against him.
The state fire marshal is investigating to help determine the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Oakdale Elementary School Wednesday. Allen Parish school officials are working to develop a plan to provide for the children who would normally attend classes there in the fall, but first they have to get the findings of both the fire marshal and an insurance adjuster. Through the day the fire was still smoldering and a few school employees were allowed a...
