Taylor Verrico - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Taylor Verrico

Taylor Verrico is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Bethany College in 2014, where she played four years of basketball while earning her BA in Communications. 

After graduating, she moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, to attend The Carolina School of Broadcasting. While in school, she completed internships with the WBTV Sports Team, The Charlotte Hornets, Davidson College and The Charlotte Vibe, a local YouTube channel covering The Carolina Panthers. 

After obtaining her graduate certificate in Digital Media Technology, she landed a position with WBTV in Charlotte as a news content specialist. She continued to work closely with the WBTV Sports Team.

Taylor loves spending time with her family, friends and new little kitten, Rex. 

Her true passion is sports and she's looking forward to covering all of the sports Lake Charles has to offer. If you see her around, be sure to say hi! 

Have a fun, exciting or inspirational sports story? Shoot her an email at tverrico@raycommedia.com or contact her on Facebook at facebook.com/TVerricoKPLC or on Twitter at http://twitter.com/TVerricoKPLC. She's always up for great stories! 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Councilwoman Sherry Crochet to serve as interim Lake Arthur mayor

    Councilwoman Sherry Crochet to serve as interim Lake Arthur mayor

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-06-06 21:20:08 GMT
    Sherry Crochet (Source: Lake Arthur)Sherry Crochet (Source: Lake Arthur)
    Lake Arthur Councilwoman Sherry Crochet will serve as Lake Arthur's interim mayor, she has confirmed. Crochet will fill the role vacated by Robert Bertrand when he resigned on May 31. Bertrand resigned ahead of recall petition against him, but said his decision had nothing to do with the petition. Crochet is stepping down from the town council to take over as interim mayor. She says an election to fill the mayoral vacancy will be held Oct. 14. There is a town council mee...More >>
    Lake Arthur Councilwoman Sherry Crochet will serve as Lake Arthur's interim mayor, she has confirmed. Crochet will fill the role vacated by Robert Bertrand when he resigned on May 31. Bertrand resigned ahead of recall petition against him, but said his decision had nothing to do with the petition. Crochet is stepping down from the town council to take over as interim mayor. She says an election to fill the mayoral vacancy will be held Oct. 14. There is a town council mee...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower humidity returns behind a cold front arriving overnight

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower humidity returns behind a cold front arriving overnight

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:50:45 GMT
    Rain finally moves out as a cold front moves through overnightRain finally moves out as a cold front moves through overnight

    Showers and thunderstorms were widespread once again across Southwest Louisiana Tuesday, but this is the final day with rain in the forecast!  The bulk of the rain will begin to come to an end around sunset, although many may linger until midnight before finally ending.  A cold front will move through overnight but there may not be a noticeable change in the weather until during the day Wednesday.  

    More >>

    Showers and thunderstorms were widespread once again across Southwest Louisiana Tuesday, but this is the final day with rain in the forecast!  The bulk of the rain will begin to come to an end around sunset, although many may linger until midnight before finally ending.  A cold front will move through overnight but there may not be a noticeable change in the weather until during the day Wednesday.  

    More >>

  • DeRidder police arrest man following Monday night stabbing

    DeRidder police arrest man following Monday night stabbing

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:21:56 GMT
    Donovan Jackson (Source: DeRidder Police Department)Donovan Jackson (Source: DeRidder Police Department)

    A DeRidder man was arrested following a stabbing on West Port Street late Monday evening. Donovan Jarmal Jackson, 25, went to a residence on West Port Street where a fight ensued, said Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy, DeRidder Police Department spokesman. Jackson stabbed the victim in the chest area. The victim was transported to an Alexandria hospital for treatment. DeRidder police responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. Jackson, who was arrested without incident, was booked int...

    More >>

    A DeRidder man was arrested following a stabbing on West Port Street late Monday evening. Donovan Jarmal Jackson, 25, went to a residence on West Port Street where a fight ensued, said Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy, DeRidder Police Department spokesman. Jackson stabbed the victim in the chest area. The victim was transported to an Alexandria hospital for treatment. DeRidder police responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. Jackson, who was arrested without incident, was booked int...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly