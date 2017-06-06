Lake Charles Police Department looking for unknown suspect - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Police Department looking for unknown suspect

(Source: Lake Charles Police Department) (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of performing a lewd act in front of a girl.

These surveillance photos show footage of an unknown male entering a local business at the Southgate Shopping Center on Ryan Street on June 5. If anyone can identify the suspect contact Detective Sgt. Garrett Graham at 491-1456 extension 5335. 

