Councilwoman Sherry Crochet to serve as interim Lake Arthur mayor

Lake Arthur Councilwoman Sherry Crochet will serve as Lake Arthur's interim mayor, she has confirmed.

Crochet will fill the role vacated by Robert Bertrand when he resigned on May 31. Bertrand resigned ahead of recall petition against him, but said his decision had nothing to do with the petition.

Crochet is stepping down from the town council to take over as interim mayor.

She says an election to fill the mayoral vacancy will be held Oct. 14.

There is a town council meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

