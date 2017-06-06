FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower humidity returns behind a cold front arriving overnight

Showers and thunderstorms were widespread once again across Southwest Louisiana Tuesday, but this is the final day with rain in the forecast! The bulk of the rain will begin to come to an end around sunset, although many may linger until midnight before finally ending.

A cold front will move through overnight but there may not be a noticeable change in the weather until during the day Wednesday. Temperatures overnight will not be much different than the last few nights with lows by Wednesday reaching the mid 60s north of I-10, near 70 along I-10, and mid 70s at the coast.

Wednesday through Saturday will be much nicer than the past several days. The humidity will be lower and that means morning lows will reach the 60s in most areas except near the coast. Drier air heats up quicker and that means afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and a few areas may reach the 90-degree mark. But with low humidity it will not feel that uncomfortable.

The humidity should begin to return by Sunday and that means a slight chance of rain will be back in the forecast. Rain chances return to normal levels by Monday of next week. And the rain will be most likely in the afternoon or early evening hours.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

