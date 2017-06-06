DeRidder police arrest man following Monday night stabbing

A DeRidder man was arrested following a stabbing on West Port Street late Monday evening.

Donovan Jarmal Jackson, 25, went to a residence on West Port Street where a fight ensued, said Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy, DeRidder Police Department spokesman. Jackson stabbed the victim in the chest area. The victim was transported to an Alexandria hospital for treatment.

DeRidder police responded to the call around 7:30 p.m.

Jackson, who was arrested without incident, was booked into the Beauregard Parish jail on one count of aggravated second-degree battery. Bond is set at $50,000.

