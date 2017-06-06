McNeese named to Athlon Sports preseason top 25

Coming off a 6-5 season in Lance Guidry's first year as head coach, McNeese is looking to improve in 2017. Athlon Sports is expecting the Cowboys to rise as well, tabbing the Pokes as a preseason top 25 FCS team.

Athlon Sports has McNeese ranked 24 coming into the season thanks to play from quarterback James Tabary and a defense that returns its top seven tacklers. Three other Southland Conference teams made the list; Sam Houston State (four), Central Arkansas (17) and Nicholls (honorable mention).

Athlon Sports describes why the Pokes come in at 24.

The Cowboys have posted 12 straight winning seasons, but they’re seeking significant improvement in coach Lance Guidry’s second season in Lake Charles, La. The offense is diverse, led by quarterback James Tabary, who is coming off a 3,000-yard season, and senior running back Ryan Ross. The defense returns its top seven tacklers, including Jammerio Gross and Chris Livings, who anchor the defensive line.

Tabary's maturation heading into his junior season will likely prove to be the key for another winning year. Tabary set numerous Cowboy records in his first season as starter, as he threw for 3,036 yards and 23 touchdowns in just 11 games. The receiving core will also be a strength with returning starters Darious Crawley (701 yards, seven touchdowns) and Kent Shelby (509 yards, five touchdowns). Also returning on offense is the running back trio of brothers Ryan and Lawayne Ross and Justin Pratt. The three backs accounted for over 1,300 yards in 2016.

While the McNeese offense will likely be one of the conference's best again, questions still remain about the defense. Lance Guidry will make his return as defensive coordinator (adding to his head coaching duties), as he is tasked with rebuilding a unit that allowed 33 touchdowns in conference play and at least 30 points, six times. As Athlon Sports pointed out, one strength to the defense will be the returning starters. The Cowboy's top seven tacklers return and are led by defensive end Jammerio Gross-Whitaker (59 tackles, seven and a half sacks) and safety Andre Fuller (58 tackles, one interception). Also returning is defensive end Chris Livings, who lead the Cowboys in sacks.

McNeese opens the season on Thursday, August 31 at Nicholls.

