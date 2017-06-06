Both suspects apprehended in manhunt near U.S. 90 and Prater Road

The state fire marshal is investigating to help determine the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Oakdale Elementary School Wednesday. Allen Parish school officials are working to develop a plan to provide for the children who would normally attend classes there in the fall, but first they have to get the findings of both the fire marshal and an insurance adjuster. Through the day the fire was still smoldering and a few school employees were allowed a...More >>
After a devastating fire tore through Oakdale Elementary School last week, faculty and staff are working together in an effort to move forward and rebuild. Teachers and administrators discussed options for the school at a staff meeting Monday morning. Despite the tragic loss of the majority of the elementary school, KPLC is told everyone was in good spirits and has vowed to stay positive as the school rebuilds. In a small town like Oakdale, everyone has a connection to the ele...More >>
A manhunt is under way in Sulphur for two people who fled on foot from a traffic stop, Louisiana State Police authorities said. At least one of the men is believed to be armed, said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman. Authorities are searching the area north of U.S. 90 and west of Prater Road. The subjects are described as black males, one of whom is wearing a white tank top with blue jean shorts, Anderson said. The other is wearing a black jacket, white shirt and tan pants...More >>
In a growing town, as the number of residents rises, so does the Crime rate. That's what happening in the Calcasieu Parish town of Iowa.More >>
Congressman Clay Higgins has garnered a lot of social media reaction with one of his latest Facebook posts.More >>
