Both suspects apprehended in manhunt near U.S. 90 and Prater Road

State police say a manhunt is under way after two people fled from a traffic stop in the area north of U.S. 90 and west of Prater Road. (Source: Google Maps)

State police say a manhunt is under way after two people fled from a traffic stop in the area north of U.S. 90 and west of Prater Road. (Source: Kaitlin Rust / KPLC)

Both subjects of a manhunt near U.S. 90 and Prater Road have been apprehended.

Authorities were searching the area north of U.S. 90 and west of Prater Road after two males fled on foot down Prater Road following a traffic stop around 12:30 p.m., said Sgt. James Anderson, state police Troop D spokesman. One of them was believed to be armed.

One suspect was apprehended just west of Prater Road in the woods. The other was apprehended with the use of police dogs. He is being treated for his injuries.

KPLC reporter Kaitlin Rust was at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.