Camp Smiling F.A.C.E.S. helps kids with health struggles go to camp

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Children with cerebral palsy, autism, down syndrome and speech and hearing issues, can't adjust to summer camp the way a child without those disorders could which is where Camp Smiling F.A.C.E.S. comes in.

"[This is for] kids with special needs who wouldn't necessarily have a camp experience anywhere else,” said Camp Director, Stephanie Darbonne. “We design the camp so they have partners to go through camp with them and we model it after regular camp activates."

Like other camps, these kids learn through different activities, something they may not have the opportunity to do in school.

"These kids are happy to work individually, but not together with a partner, so it's the first stage of adjustment that they get so they're already working that,” Darbonne adds. “So, there’s socialization and we don't focus too hard on fine motor, but there are so many things for kids with autism need to learn how to cope."

Although there are no more spots available for the current camp, if enough people are interested, the group is looking to start another camp in December.

For more information, you can call the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital's Genesis Therapeutic Riding Center at 337-625-3972.

