Four spots open for Royal Family Kids Camp

It is just one more month until several boys and girls in foster care are set to have what could be the best week of their lives!



For the first time in Southwest Louisiana, a special summer sleep-away camp is being held at a retreat spot in Beauregard Parish.



While all of the boy spots have been filled for the camp, which runs from July 10-14, there are still four open spots for girls between the ages of six and 12.



Kimberly Marler is the camp director and has seen first-hand the difference it can make in the life of a child, who is moved from home to home.



Marler says lots of volunteers stepped up to sign up for everything from counselor roles, to kitchen help, and on-site nursing.



Garage sales have been held to raise the money to keep this camp free and work days are taking place to gear up for a fun-filled week.



"We're going to do a rodeo for them, we'll have swimming, we're going to do arts and crafts with them and then they'll do workshop with grandpa, because we do have aunts and uncles and grandparents there as a royal family," said Marler.



Financial donations and summer gear, like bikes and swimsuits, are still being accepted to help give these kids the royal treatment.



To connect with Royal Family Kids Camp - SW Louisiana, click here. You can also donate here or e-mail Kimberly Marler for more information.



