FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms on the return

An area of upper level low pressure over southeastern Louisiana kept a few widely scattered thunderstorms moving through the area during the overnight with a bit of a lull in the activity during the first half of the morning.

Through the late-morning and midday hours rain chances will increase just a bit back to 40% and continue to increase through the afternoon and early evening.

Storms will drop in from the north today around the counter-clockwise flow around the back side of the low pressure that is now centered to our southeast.

Daytime heating will act to further destabilize the atmosphere and help to spark more numerous showers and thunderstorms across the area this afternoon with rain chances increasing to 60-70% after the noon hour through the early evening.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible today in the heaviest downpours, but not everyone will see that much rain as storms will be widely scattered.

As the low pulls farther away from the area rain chances will begin to decrease this evening before coming to a complete end tonight thanks to a front that will push in drier air and bring an end to rain chances altogether for the next few days.

Behind the front we will feel a push of drier air that will lower the humidity and most noticeably bring a return of much more pleasant morning temperatures for a few days as lows return to the lower to middle 60s through Saturday morning.

A warm front will lift back over the area by Sunday, bringing a marked end to the pleasant feel along with an isolated shower or two by Sunday afternoon although better rain chances hold off until early next week.

Scattered showers look to become more likely by Monday as the warm front lifts the tropical air mass back over the area.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry