WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Lake Arthur Mayor resigns

Lake Arthur Mayor Robbie Bertrand has resigned. Bertrand had been the target of a recall petition among some Lake Arthur voters.

Congressman Clay Higgins said the continued growth of federal government has taken money generated by the 'Harbor Maintenance Tax' away from its intended purpose.

A heartbreaking scene last week as Oakdale Elementary School caught fire. The investigation into how it started continues while teachers and administrators meet to figure out what to do next

With recent spikes in gun violence and accidental shootings, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants to help residents keep guns safely locked away.

Plus, children with health challenges are learning about horses and equestrian at Camp Smiling F.A.C.E.S.

And Apple is hoping a new smart home speaker will strike a chord with music lovers.

In weather, a cold front will move into our area Tuesday and that combined with daytime heating is likely to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be most likely in the afternoon hours and then should quickly come to an end in the evening as drier air moves into the area. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

