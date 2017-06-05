Congressman Clay Higgins announces more federal funding to go to Port of LC

The mayor of Lake Arthur, Robert Bertrand, has resigned just days before a recall petition was launched against him.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants to emphasize the importance of gun safety. That's why, starting June 5, CPSO will be distributing free safety gun locks to local residentsMore >>
Students in driver's education can soon expect lessons on how to behave when stopped by law enforcement.More >>
Congressman Clay Higgins has garnered a lot of social media reaction with one of his latest Facebook posts.More >>
