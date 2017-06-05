Mayor of Lake Arthur resigns - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mayor of Lake Arthur resigns

The mayor of Lake Arthur, Robert Bertrand, has resigned just days before a recall petition was launched against him.

According to the Secretary of State's records, Bertrand submitted his letter of resignation on May 31. 

Bertrand says his resignation had nothing to do with the petition, and said he wants to focus on his full time job and would release a public statement Tuesday. 

