Oakdale Elem. faculty and staff move forward after school fire

After a devastating fire tore through Oakdale Elementary School last week, faculty and staff are working together in an effort to move forward and rebuild.

Teachers and administrators discussed options for the school at a staff meeting Monday morning. Despite the tragic loss of the majority of the elementary school, KPLC is told everyone was in good spirits and has vowed to stay positive as the school rebuilds.

In a small town like Oakdale, everyone has a connection to the elementary school - whether you know a teacher or a bus driver, or you were a student or your grandchild is now. Everyone who has walked those halls has a story to tell.

"I love reading books and taking AR (accelerate reader). I remember back when I was in elementary taking AR and just being so excited when I got through with a book," said Tabitha Moffett, now a second grade teacher.

"Breaking a teacher's paddle! She paddled me and the paddle broke and she had a big piece of red tape wrapped around her paddle," laughed Jamie Whitley, the physical education teacher at OKES.

"My best memories are I guess the people here," said Principal Kay Randolph, "and to think that I've taught the whole town of Oakdale practically."

So many hang on to those good times, the teachers, the classmates, the lessons learned, but last week is one memory most would like to forget.

"The closer we got, the more I cried," said Moffett remembering seeing the black smoke, "and the longer it burned, the more it sank in that everything is really gone."

The library Moffett spent hours in, the gym where Jamie Whitley taught the last 9 years, the second grade classroom of Samantha Odom-Shockley - all gone.

"It's not the material things that made us an 'A' school," said Odom Shockley, "It was the people and the support that we have, and that's not going to change."

"This is our home and I've hand picked these people," said Randolph, "They are wonderful, they are fighters, so it's going to be great."

Details of the parish's plan for OKES are still being worked out, but we're told administrators are moving quickly to find solutions for their students this fall.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.