IOWA CITIZENS FIGHT CRIME

IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

 In a growing town, as the number of residents rises, so does the Crimee rate.

That's what happening in the Calcasieu Parish town of Iowa.

According to the mayor, the population has increased ten percent since 2010.

Police Chief Keith Vincent tells 7News there's been a small spike in burglaries and thefts.

"We have new growth all over the place in Iowa. Neighbors started talking and we decided we needed to talk to more than just our next-door neighbor. We need to talk to everyone.", said Community Watch organizer Lee Schmidt. 

Now a group of about 18 citizens is working together with local police to form Iowa's first-ever community watch program.

Chief Vincent said: "We can combat crime more effectively because if we get real time on some of these crimes officers can respond quickly and we can potentially apprehend the suspect."

Vincent adds that the next step is to break those volunteers into block captains who will lead efforts to monitor crim in specific neighborhoods.


 

