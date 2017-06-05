Senate Bill 17 requires traffic stop conduct courses

Students in driver's education can soon expect lessons on how to behave when stopped by law enforcement.

Those lessons will teach students how to react in any situation - whether that is being told to place your hands on the steering wheel or reaching for your documents.

"Communication is key," says Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman. "We want to make sure that I'm communicating with you and you're communicating with me so we can avoid any misunderstandings."

State lawmakers backed the bill in a 96 to 0 vote yesterday. It was written by Sen. Ryan Gatti, of Bossier City. The intention is to decrease tension between officers and motorists to prevent confrontations.

Senate Bill 17 passed the legislature and is on its way to Gov. John Bel Edwards' desk for an expected signature.

"Our number one goal whenever we conduct a traffic stop is safety," Anderson says. "That includes the safety of the person we're stopping as well as our own safety. You need to listen to what that officer is telling you. If the officer is not directing you to step out, then you don't want to step out of the vehicle. If that officer does direct you to step out of the vehicle, the U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed our right to do that."

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso says this doesn't change how he expects his deputies to conduct themselves.

"I want my deputies to treat everyone like they're family," Mancuso says. "If you had to do your job and interact with them on a professional basis, how would you treat them?"

Anderson has advice for drivers in training.

"If you have a problem with the conduct of the officer, the side of the road is not the place to address that conduct. You can always go in and file a complaint and it will be addressed by that officer's supervisors."

