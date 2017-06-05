Congressman Higgins: Kill every 'radicalized Islamic suspect'

Congressman Clay Higgins has garnered a lot of social media reaction with one of his latest Facebook posts.

Higgins said in a post Sunday that "The free world... all of Christendom... is at war with Islamic horror" and that "Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down. Hunt them, identify them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all."

The free world... all of Christendom... is at war with Islamic horror. Not one penny of American treasure should be granted to any nation who harbors these heathen animals. Not a single radicalized Islamic suspect should be granted any measure of quarter. Their intended entry to the American homeland should be summarily denied. Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down. Hunt them, identify them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all.

-Captain Clay Higgins

Higgins made the post on his Capt. Clay Higgins Facebook page, not on his Facebook page as a congressman. Higgins made his name with his brash approach as the spokesman for CrimeStoppers in St. Landry Parish,

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the post had received more than 3,200 reactions, 1,300 shares and 1,500 comments. The post has also been the subject of numerous tweets.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.