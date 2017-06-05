CPSO distributes free gun locks

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants to emphasize the importance of gun safety. That's why, starting June 5, CPSO will be distributing free safety gun locks to local residents

It was just three weeks ago when a student at Moss Bluff Elementary School was accidentally shot. Sheriff Tony Mancuso wants to provide residents with free gun locks to prevent something like that from happening again.

"If it had been locked in a gun lock and or put in a safe, we would not have had the accident at all," said Mancuso. "They don't have a concept of danger at an early age and that's what this does. These simple locks can save a life if they use them."

Sheriff Mancuso says he is a gun owner and an avid supporter of Second Amendment rights, but he said adults have to be more responsible.

"It's important as gun owners that we're responsible," said Mancuso. "When you buy a new gun, if you open the box, it's going to have a gun lock.

The locks will be available for distribution 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at the CPSO Main Office, located at 5400 E. Broad St. in Lake Charles. You will also be able to pick up a gun lock at any of the Law Enforcement Centers from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., with the exception of being closed for lunch from noon – 1 p.m., Monday through Friday:

South Lake Charles Law Enforcement Center – 7098 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles

Sulphur Law Enforcement Center – 1525 Cypress St., Sulphur

Vinton Law Enforcement Center – 1302 Center St., Vinton

DeQuincy Law Enforcement Center – 618 E. Center St., DeQuincy

Moss Bluff Law Enforcement Center – 115 Bronco Ln., Moss Bluff

Iowa Law Enforcement Center – 203 Hwy 90 W, Iowa

Central Lake Charles Law Enforcement Center – 2112 Moeling St., Lake Charles

Carlyss Law Enforcement Center – 4525 Hwy. 27 S., Sulphur

Starks Law Enforcement Center – 4352 Hwy 12, Starks

Bell City / Hayes Law Enforcement Center – 7085 Hwy 14 E, Bell City

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.