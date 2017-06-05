McNeese's Shane Selman named semifinalist for 2017 Gregg Olson Award

McNeese sophomore left fielder Shane Selman has been named a semifinalist for the 2017 Gregg Olson Award presented by Toolshed Sports. The award honors college baseball’s breakout player of the year and is given to a top amateur baseball player who elevates his game to an elite level throughout the season.
Selman, a Lake Charles native and product of Barbe High School, was named the 2017 Southland Conference Hitter of the Year while garnering first team All-SLC honors in helping lead McNeese to its first conference championship in 11 years.
A season after he batted .225 with 10 home runs and 28 runs batted in as a freshman, Selman led McNeese in 2017 with 14 homers (+4 from last season) and 59 RBI (+31) while ranking third on the squad with a .333 batting average (+.108).
In addition to the jump in those batting categories, Selman went from a .461 slugging percentage in 2016 to a team-high .615 mark this season; .300 on-base percentage to .367; 43 hits to 71; and 22 extra-base hits to 31.
The Olson Award was established in 2013 and is named after the former Auburn All-American pitcher who rebounded from a mediocre freshman season to become one of the top pitchers in the nation as a sophomore.
The award has been developed to honor college baseball’s success stories and showcase players like Olson who have raised the level of their game through hard work, strength of mind and determination.
Finalists will be announced during Super Regional action. The winner of the 2017 Gregg Olson Award will be named in Omaha, Nebraska during the College World Series which is to be held this season at TD Ameritrade Park.
2017 Gregg Olson Award Semifinalists:
Cory Abbott, LMU
Johnny Aiello, Wake Forest
Tanner Allison, Western Michigan
Scott Boches, Marist
Ben Breazeale, Wake Forest
Rob Calabrese, UIC
Brett Conine, CS Fullerton
Nick Egli, Belmont
Sam Finfer, Marshall
Ryan Flick, Tennessee Tech
Nick Gallagher, Binghamton
Lincoln Hemzman, Louisville
Nick Kennedy, Texas
Ron Marinaccio, Delaware
Garrett McCain, Oklahoma State
Jared Oliva, Arizona
Matt Peacock, South Alabama
Andrew Perez, South Florida
Tristan Pompey, Kentucky
Will Robertson, Davidson
Tayler Schwaner, Southeastern Louisiana
Shane Selman, McNeese
Jake Thompson, Oregon State
Brock Weimer, SIUE
Kyle Zurak, Radford
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.