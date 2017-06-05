McNeese's Shane Selman named semifinalist for 2017 Gregg Olson Award

McNeese sophomore left fielder Shane Selman has been named a semifinalist for the 2017 Gregg Olson Award presented by Toolshed Sports. The award honors college baseball’s breakout player of the year and is given to a top amateur baseball player who elevates his game to an elite level throughout the season.



Selman, a Lake Charles native and product of Barbe High School, was named the 2017 Southland Conference Hitter of the Year while garnering first team All-SLC honors in helping lead McNeese to its first conference championship in 11 years.



A season after he batted .225 with 10 home runs and 28 runs batted in as a freshman, Selman led McNeese in 2017 with 14 homers (+4 from last season) and 59 RBI (+31) while ranking third on the squad with a .333 batting average (+.108).



In addition to the jump in those batting categories, Selman went from a .461 slugging percentage in 2016 to a team-high .615 mark this season; .300 on-base percentage to .367; 43 hits to 71; and 22 extra-base hits to 31.



The Olson Award was established in 2013 and is named after the former Auburn All-American pitcher who rebounded from a mediocre freshman season to become one of the top pitchers in the nation as a sophomore.



The award has been developed to honor college baseball’s success stories and showcase players like Olson who have raised the level of their game through hard work, strength of mind and determination.



Finalists will be announced during Super Regional action. The winner of the 2017 Gregg Olson Award will be named in Omaha, Nebraska during the College World Series which is to be held this season at TD Ameritrade Park.



2017 Gregg Olson Award Semifinalists:



Cory Abbott, LMU

Johnny Aiello, Wake Forest

Tanner Allison, Western Michigan

Scott Boches, Marist

Ben Breazeale, Wake Forest

Rob Calabrese, UIC

Brett Conine, CS Fullerton

Nick Egli, Belmont

Sam Finfer, Marshall

Ryan Flick, Tennessee Tech

Nick Gallagher, Binghamton

Lincoln Hemzman, Louisville

Nick Kennedy, Texas

Ron Marinaccio, Delaware

Garrett McCain, Oklahoma State

Jared Oliva, Arizona

Matt Peacock, South Alabama

Andrew Perez, South Florida

Tristan Pompey, Kentucky

Will Robertson, Davidson

Tayler Schwaner, Southeastern Louisiana

Shane Selman, McNeese

Jake Thompson, Oregon State

Brock Weimer, SIUE

Kyle Zurak, Radford

