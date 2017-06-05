FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Final round of rain Tuesday, sunny and less humid for the rest of the week!

Another upper level disturbances passed over Southwest Louisiana Monday and that is what produced the widespread rain we saw along and south of I-10. But that disturbance is moving away and the threat of rain will be much lower tonight.

It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overall there does not appear to be a great forcing mechanism in place to produce widespread rainfall overnight. But a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, the chance of rain will be 20%.

A cold front will move into our area Tuesday and that combined with daytime heating is likely to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be most likely in the afternoon hours and then should quickly come to an end in the evening as drier air moves into the area. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs reaching the mid 80s as long as widespread rains hold-off until the afternoon hours.

Wednesday through Saturday will be much nice than the past several days. The humidity will be lower and that means morning lows will reach the 60s in most areas except near the coast. Drier air heats up quicker and that means afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and a fee areas may reach the 90-degree mark. But with low humidity it will not feel that uncomfortable.

The humidity should begin to return by Sunday and that means a slight chance of rain will be back in the forecast. Rain chances return to normal levels by Monday of next week. And the rain will be most likely in the afternoon or early evening hours.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

