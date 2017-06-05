CPSO to distribute free gun safety locks - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO to distribute free gun safety locks

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will provide free safety gun locks to local residents beginning Monday, June 5.

The free gun locks will be available for distribution 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Main Office, located at 5400 East Broad Street in Lake Charles. 

"I’m a pro-gun advocate and I believe in the 2nd amendment that allows us to possess and carry firearms, however, I also believe that it is our responsibility as gun owners to keep our guns locked and out of the reach of children," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso in news release statement.

Residents will also be able to pick up a gun lock from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, at the following Law Enforcement Centers:

  • South Lake Charles Law Enforcement Center, 7098 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles.
  • Sulphur Law Enforcement Center, 1525 Cypress Street, Sulphur.
  • Vinton Law Enforcement Centerm, 1302 Center Street, Vinton.
  • DeQuincy Law Enforcement Center, 618 E. Center Street., DeQuincy.
  • Moss Bluff Law Enforcement Center, 115 Bronco Lane., Moss Bluff.
  • Iowa Law Enforcement Center, 203 Highway 90 West, Iowa.
  • Central Lake Charles Law Enforcement Center, 2112 Moeling Street, Lake Charles.
  • Carlyss Law Enforcement Center, 4525 Highway 27 South, Sulphur.
  • Starks Law Enforcement Center, 4352 Highway 12, Starks.
  • Bell City/Hayes Law Enforcement Center, 7085 Highway 14 East, Bell City.

The free locks will be distributed until they have all been given out. There is a limit of two gun locks per family.

"Nothing is more important than keeping our children safe so I encourage everyone to pick up their free gun lock. Together we can lock up our guns and save our children,” added Mancuso.

