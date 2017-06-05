TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 eastbound at the bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 eastbound at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
I-10 eastbound near PPG Drive. (Source: Google maps) I-10 eastbound near PPG Drive. (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound at Calcasieu River Bridge.

The right lane was blocked earlier due to an accident.

Traffic is now backed up to Cities Service Highway (La. 108).

  Legislature to reduce pain prescription from 30-day supply to 7

    The measure to limit most painkiller prescriptions from 30 days down to seven is waiting for the governor's signature.

  Flash Flood Watch in effect through this evening

    The National Weather Service will continue the Flash Flood Watch in effect for all Southwest Louisiana through 7:00 p.m. Monday as more rain is moving back over our already saturated grounds from the weekend. As of mid-morning, a solid shield of light to moderate rain is beginning its trek through Southwest Louisiana, originating from a storm complex out of coastal Southeast Texas. Radar indicates the heaviest storms remaining offshore and over coastal Cameron Parish, with the inten...
  LC Community Band 'Catch-A-Concert' series every Monday in June

    The Lake Charles Community Band has set the Catch-A-Concert series for 7 p.m. every Monday in June. 

