TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 eastbound at the bridge

The measure to limit most painkiller prescriptions from 30 days down to seven is waiting for the governor’s signature.

The measure to limit most painkiller prescriptions from 30 days down to seven is waiting for the governor’s signature.

Flash Flood Watch in effect through this evening

Flash Flood Watch

The National Weather Service will continue the Flash Flood Watch in effect for all Southwest Louisiana through 7:00 p.m. Monday as more rain is moving back over our already saturated grounds from the weekend. As of mid-morning, a solid shield of light to moderate rain is beginning its trek through Southwest Louisiana, originating from a storm complex out of coastal Southeast Texas. Radar indicates the heaviest storms remaining offshore and over coastal Cameron Parish, with the inten... More >>