Legislature to reduce pain prescription from 30-day supply to 7

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The measure to limit most painkiller prescriptions from 30 days down to seven is waiting for the governor’s signature.

Although this measure will affect many people who are in accidents or require one-time surgery, the new law will not affect chronic conditions.

At the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse of Northwest Louisiana, executive director Bill Rose said this new law will help, but by itself will likely just shift the addiction problem.

Rose said in 2000, 10-percent of CADA clients were dealing with an opioid addiction. 

Today, it's 40-percent.

He supports the logic of dropping most first-time prescription supply to seven days because it attacks the overall supply of opioids.

